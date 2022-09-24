Trace Willhite’s first collegiate touchdown came at an opportune time for the Missouri Southern football team.
The freshman tight end and Lamar High School product caught a three-yard TD pass from Dawson Herl for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to lift the Lions to a 25-24 victory over Fort Hays State on Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas.
The triumph lifted MSSU to 3-1 on the season, and it also secured the program’s first three-game win streak since 2013.
The Lions moved into a tie for second in the MIAA standings with Nebraska-Kearney (3-1) and No. 2 Missouri Western (3-1). Pittsburg State (4-0), which claimed a narrow 14-13 win over Emporia State (2-2) on Saturday, became the outright frontrunner in the conference after NWMSU was stunned in a 23-14 setback to Central Oklahoma (2-2).
Southern faced a 24-19 deficit at halftime before accounting for the only score of the second half. The points came on a third-and-goal play from the FHSU 3-yard line when Herl faked an inside handoff and then delivered a pass to a wide-open Willhite on an out route.
Willhite collected the pass and went untouched into the end zone to cap a 13-play, 99 yard drive.
The Southern defense also got involved in the late-game heroics by generating a pair of fumble recoveries on the Tigers’ final two drives of the evening.
The first takeaway came when FHSU threatened inside the MSSU 7-yard line. A rush by running back Adrian Soto went for six yards before linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. stripped the ball carrier and recovered the loose football at the Lions’ 1.
Following Southern’s go-ahead score, the Tigers again had a drive go deep into MSSU territory before a long run by QB Ethan Forrester ended with Jalen Dennis knocking the football loose for a Coleman Booker recovery.
Two kneeled downs by Herl was enough to milk the remaining 48 seconds off the clock as Southern ended an eight-game skid against Fort Hays that dated back to 2010.
The Tigers (1-3) were held scoreless in all four of their drives in the second half despite advancing inside the MSSU 30 on three occasions.
The start of the game was a favorable one for the Lions as they built a 9-0 lead in the first seven minutes.
Southern forced a safety with 11:04 to play in the first when a snap on an FHSU punt attempt went over the head of punter Ethan Sossen and rolled out of the back of the end zone.
Less than two minutes later, a fumble recovery by Booker set up the MSSU offense at the FHSU 33. Then three plays into the drive, Southern backup QB Luke Sampson connected with wide receiver Ezekiel Lang for a 30-yard TD pass, giving the Lions a 9-0 lead with 7:57 to play in the first.
The Tigers recovered from their shaky start by scoring three straight touchdowns for a 21-9 advantage.
MSSU responded with a 24-yard field goal by Nick Williams with 5:13 remaining. Then less than three minutes later, the Lions capped a five-play, 40-yard drive with a short TD run by Joplin native Nathan Glades to pull to within 21-19.
Fort Hays got a short field goal by Emanuel Aguilar as the second-quarter clock expired to widen its lead to five points.
Southern finished with over 400 yards of total offense. Herl finished 18 of 29 with a TD and two interceptions, while Chris Boudreaux led the team in receiving with six catches for 48 yards. Glades recorded 112 yards and a TD on 24 carries to lead the team in rushing.
Carthage High School graduate Colton Winder, at linebacker, had a team-high 10 tackles while Jordan finished with seven tackles and two forced fumbles. Dennis and Coleman Booker had seven tackles apiece, and Joplin product Solomon Garcia had five tackles and a pair of sacks.
Southern’s triumph sets up a big rivalry matchup with Pittsburg State (4-0) on Oct. 1 in Pittsburg, Kan. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. inside Carnie Smith Stadium.
