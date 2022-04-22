College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball player Kloee Williamson and Joplin field athlete Donovahn Watkins have been named The Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on April 16.
KLOEE WILLIAMSON
Just a sophomore, Williamson continued a standout season performance last week as the Cougars claimed wins of 13-2 over Jasper and 15-0 over Verona.
Williamson 5 for 7 in the two-game stretch with a triple, a double, four RBI and three stolen bases. She currently sports a season batting average above .700.
“She’s really seeing the ball well,” said College Heights coach Mike Howard, who is also Williamson’s father. “She’s played a lot over the years, so she’s used to playing travel ball and playing softball at a high level. She’s really just doing everything right, both offensively and defensively.”
At the end of last week, Williamson led CHC on the season in batting average, runs scored (32) and stolen bases (21). She also had over 20 RBI and no fielding errors on the year.
“I don’t like to brag on her too much just because she’s my daughter, but when she’s playing at this high of a level, I have to brag on her a little bit,” Howard said. "She's been outstanding, and I couldn't be more proud."
DONOVAHN WATKINS
The senior thrower set a pair of personal records as he won two events at the Joplin Invitational on April 14 at Joplin High School.
Watkins set a lifetime PR in the shot put as he bested the field with a distance of 18.24 meters. He also set a season PR in the discus with a first-place mark of 42.35 meters.
He continued that momentum into Thursday at the Willard meet as he won the shot put and tied the Class 5 state lead in the event with a distance of 18.44 meters.
“He’s just awesome,” Joplin coach Nick Reid said. “He’s a stud and a great kid on and off the track. He’s one of our best athletes on the team as well. He has a 35-inch vertical. Just a freak athlete. We’re excited to see what he and the rest of the guys can do at the (Central Ozark Conference) meet, districts and beyond.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on April 30 will be based on performances from April 18-23.
