Joplin football player Always Wright and Carl Junction volleyball player Logan Jones have been named the Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 25.
ALWAYS WRIGHT
The 6-foot-4 senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns to help lift unbeaten Joplin to a lopsided 56-7 victory over Willard in Week 5 at Junge Field.
Wright completed 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 94 yards and three scores on four carries. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season with 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.
“Always does a real good job of getting his hips turned and his shoulders, cutting the ball loose the way he needs to do it,” Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said. “He’s patient in the pocket and he finds guys open. If he needs to run, he’s faster than he looks. He has got those long strides. When he gets going, he’ll break a lot of ankles.”
LOGAN JONES
With 46 assists in a 3-1 road win over Republic on Sept. 23, Jones became Carl Junction’s all-time career assists leader as she passed Bradyn Wall’s mark of 2,151 assists from 2012-2014.
Then two days later, the Arkansas commit added to her program record with 120 assists in six matches to help the Bulldogs claim the title of the CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School.
Jones, now up to 2,319 assists for her career, also set a program record for assists in a single match with 59 in a 3-1 setback against Willard on Thursday. The previous record of 54 assists was also set by Jones.
“Logan is a fantastic setter,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “She does a great job of putting our hitters in a situation to be successful, which obviously makes her successful as well. It’s a great accomplishment to break the career assists record in her junior year.”
