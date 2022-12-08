Joplin juniors All Wright and Quin Renfro combined to score 45 points and the Eagles managed to fend off a pesky Rush team on Thursday night. The Eagles won 61-52 in the opening round of the 76th Carthage Invitational.
Wright made five three pointers in the game and scored 16 points in the first half. Renfro picked up the slack in the second half, scoring 15 after the break.
Joplin, now 2-1, advances to Friday’s semifinal round. The Eagles will take on Raymore-Peculiar at 7 p.m. in Carthage. The Panthers defeated Nevada 54-33 on Thursday.
In the first half:
Joplin didn’t score its first points until more than three minutes had elapsed, but then junior All Wright scored three baskets in a row, including two from three-point range. Rush (4-2) hung around, though, and led 13-12 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. From that point on, however, Rush went six possessions without scoring and the Eagles led 21-13 following a free throw by Collis Jones with 3:58 left in the half. A corner 3 from Wright made it 28-19 minutes later, but Rush scored four points in the final 14 seconds to trail by five at halftime.
In the second half:
Rush got as close as two points early in the third quarter after a three-point play. It was still a three-point game with 4:31 left in the quarter. A three pointer by Joplin’s Renfro gave the Eagles some breathing room at 37-31, then Whit Hafer grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it an 8-point game. Joplin led 43-33 after a Renfro layup. Rush again cut it to 5, but Joplin finished the third with a three pointer by Wright and another Renfro score to lead 48-38. Joplin’s lead was trimmed to 52-48 with 2:56 left in the game.
Again, Wright and Renfro scored to keep Joplin ahead, and Rush was held scoreless on 5 of 6 possessions as the Eagles took a 61-50 lead in the final minute after two Hafer free throws.
Final Stats:
Wright led all scorers with 26 points and Renfro added 19. Hafer scored 6 and Terrance Gibson added 5. Joplin made 7 of 15 free throw attempts. Joe Grayes scored 19 for Rush, which made 10 of 12 free throws. Joplin won the turnover battle 17-11.
What they’re saying:
“Starting off they played the 1-3-1 and we’ve got some bigs who can get in the paint, All can get in the paint. We did a good job of that in the first half and that kind of opened it up. But we’re going to get zoned so we’ve got to be able to knock down some outside shots and capitalize when they give it to us.” — Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake.
“We try to pride ourselves on the defensive end. We haven’t done well our first two games guarding but I thought tonight against a team that had a really good big player and four good shooters, we did a good job rotating. We had some moments of fatigue where we had a lapse but overall we were getting in the passing lanes and being aggressive.” — Schaake
“All (Wright) got going in the first half and found a good rhythm and they had some other guys step up in the second half and knock down big shots when we were making a run at them. We had our opportunities and just didn’t get the job done. But great experience competing with Class 6 schools. Being a small homeschool program, getting opportunities to step on the court and go toe-to-toe with a Class 6 school is great experience for these guys. We actually played them in the summer and beat Joplin. We were pretty confident we could play with them coming in. We’ve got a lot of respect for them. I know how talented they are. At the end of the day they made more shots.” — Rush coach Greg Ray
Up next: Joplin takes on Ray-Pec at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round. The loser will play for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the championship set for 4:30 p.m.
