PITTSBURG, Kan. — Carthage girls basketball head coach Scott Moore knows what’s in store for an opposing team anytime Kianna Yates finds her offensive groove.
“When she’s on fire, there isn’t much the other team can do to stop her,” he said.
Take Thursday night for example.
Yates, a 5-foot-4 combo guard for the Tigers, lit up the scoreboard with six 3-pointers and a game-high 34 points to help lift Carthage to a 63-29 victory over Cassville in the first round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg High School.
The triumph advanced the Tigers (7-9) to the tournament semifinals to take on Carl Junction, a 57-27 victor over Pittsburg, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Carthage offense overwhelmed Cassville (10-7) by scoring 16 points in each of the first three quarters and 15 points in the final quarter.
“However, it was our total team defense that set the tone for this game for 32 minutes,” Moore said. “Our full court press and overall ball pressure kept Cassville from running any assemblance of offense, which is what our goal is every night.”
Cassville was limited to single-digit scoring in each period. Riley Morris led the team in scoring with 13 points.
Maggie Boyd added nine points for Carthage while Presley Probert chipped in five points.
The Carthage-Carl Junction tilt on Friday will be a rematch of last week’s Central Ozark Conference contest that saw the Bulldogs edge the Tigers 53-48 at CHS.
“We now need to refocus our energy and prepare for Carl Junction tomorrow,” Moore said. “We had a close, tough game with them a week ago. So our girls should be mentally and physically ready to battle them again tomorrow.”
