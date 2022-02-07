NEOSHO, Mo. — Kianna Yates eclipsed 1,000 career points as the Carthage girls basketball team rolled to a 54-34 win over Neosho on Monday night at Neosho High School.
Yates reached the 1,000-point career milestone with a basket in the third quarter.
“Her teammates were so excited for her when we called time out,” Carthage head coach Scott Moore said. “She is such a great basketball player and an even better teammate! We are proud of her and know she will score many more points before her career is over.
Yates, a junior guard, and Lauren Choate led the scoring for Carthage with 14 points apiece while Maggie Boyd added 12 points.
“Freshmen guards Lauren Choate and Maggie Boyd have really matured their offensive games this season. To have both of them in double digits again gives us a three-headed monster for other teams to try to stop.”
The Tigers (10-11, 1-3 COC) jumped out to a 26-16 lead by halftime before outscoring the Wildcats (8-13) 28-18 in the second half. Neohso was limited to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
“The biggest key to victory tonight was our defense,” Moore said. “We switched between about four different defenses to keep Neosho off balance. It’s a huge credit to all 10 girls who played that they handled all of that so well.”
Beclynn Garrett and Karlee Ellick paced the scoring for Neosho with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Carthage plays host to Willard on Thursday while Neosho plays host to Branson.
