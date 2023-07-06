Ozark National Scenic Riverways is offering Youth Fly Fishing Clinics this summer.
Classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 27, Aug. 20, and Sept. 24.
This free workshop is for ages 12-16 with parent/guardian. Both kids and their parents/guardians will be taught to fly fish. Fly rods, reels, and flies are provided. Attendees should bring suitable clothing, wading boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Polarized lenses are recommended for fishing.
Morning instruction will take place at Akers Ranger Station, with optional afternoon fishing at Montauk State Park. (Fishing at Montauk requires self-shuttle to attend.)
All participants must have a fishing permit. To keep trout, a trout permit and daily trout tag are also required. Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation permit page to find pricing and purchase information. Advance registration is required, and group size is limited. Call 573-858-3397. The Akers Ranger Station is at the intersection of Routes K and KK, near Jadwin, Missouri.
The upper Current from Montauk State Park to Cedar Grove is rated a blue-ribbon trout stream by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The rest of the upper Current is rated a white-ribbon trout stream, with different rules and limits.
