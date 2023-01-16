Joplin Parks and Recreation will offer soccer for preschool, elementary and middle school children this spring at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The city, in a statement, said the Department’s Youth Soccer League is open to area children 5-14 years old.
The league is for children of all soccer abilities.
Practices begin the week of March 13, with games on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings (depending on the child’s age) starting March 27.
The cost is $45 per player, which includes a jersey, shorts and socks. League registration is required by March 6.
Little Kickers Soccer is open to children 3-4 years old. This four-week instructional program is designed for preschoolers and begins the week of April 4. Due to the popularity of the program, four sessions will be offered at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
The cost is $38 per player. Preregistration is required by March 21, or until each session is full, whichever comes first.
Joplin Parks and Recreation programs are open to all Four-State Area residents. For more information, or to register, go to www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
