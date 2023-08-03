The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is offering soccer for elementary and middle school children this fall at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
According to coordinator Jessica Johnson, about 1,000 kids take part in the program each year, with about 600 kids in the spring and 400 in the fall.
"We are able to serve a lot of children through this program," Johnson said.
The Youth Soccer League is for area children ages 5-14, is open to kids with varying soccer abilities and emphasizes fun. In addition to learning soccer skills, the program offers children a host of benefits.
"They learn to play a game as a team and learn about teamwork and sportsmanship and life lessons they can use throughout their lives," Johnson said.
Johnson said adult coaches and referees are always needed and are encouraged to contact Annie Duff at 417-625-4750. Referees are compensated $25 per game.
"The program is run by volunteer coaches who are really the heart of the program," Johnson said.
She added that background checks are performed on all coaches.
"Even if they do not have a child in the program, they can still volunteer coach for us if they have a passion for coaching or teaching," Johnson said.
Practices begin the week of Aug. 21, with games on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings — depending on the child’s age — starting the first week of September. The cost is $45 per player, which includes a jersey, shorts and socks. League registration is required by Aug. 14.
For more information, or to register, visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
