Neosho boys soccer coach James Carter said the big games always seemed to bring the best out of his senior playmaker, Gabriel Zapete.
“When I look back on his career, I think he really turned it up in big moments, big games and scored some big goals for us,” Carter said. “I don’t know if he enjoys that type of stage or spotlight or not, but he certainly showed up for us many times in that regard.”
Zapete has been named the Globe’s boy soccer player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
The Wildcat standout amassed 22 goals and seven assists on the year to help lead Neosho to a 14-5 record. The Wildcats picked up a fifth consecutive district championship by knocking off Bolivar 3-1 in a title game that saw Zapete net one goal.
Neosho’s season came to an end in a narrow 3-2 loss to Glendale in the first round of the Class 3 State Tournament.
Zapete was ultimately named the co-offensive MVP in Class 3 District 6 and was also a first-team all-region selection as well as a second-team all-state selection.
Carter said Zapete’s athleticism and finishing ability made him a lethal weapon for the Wildcats throughout the campaign.
“His quickness really stands out,” Carter said. “He’s really fast, and that puts him in spots to finish goals, which he does often. He’s just a really good finisher and he can beat multiple people while doing it.”
The playmaking ability of Zapete was on full display in an early-season tilt against foe Ozark, a Class 4 program that was one of the top teams in the Central Ozark Conference in the fall.
“We went into overtime with Ozark in that game, and Gabriel ended up scoring by beating three people with his speed to win it for us,” Carter said. “He made an excellent finish. The reason I bring it up is because I just watched it on film recently. It just stood out because it kind of represented all of his skills and what he brings to the table.”
Carter added that Zapete also shined off the field of play with a bright and infectious personality.
“He’s just the kindest person,” he said.
“He always has a smile on his face, which often puts a smile on everybody else around him. I’m certainly going to miss that, and I think a lot of people in our community are going to miss that. He’s just well known for being a bright and happy kid.”
Zapete aims to continue his soccer career at the college level.
“He’s still trying to work it out a little bit, but he certainly has the talent to play at that level,” Carter said. “After seeing what was able to do on the field, I think a lot of college programs would be eager to have him.”
