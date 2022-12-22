Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Winds will continue to gust as high as 40 mph overnight creating dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. No additional snowfall is expected in these locations, but some blowing and drifting snow will continue. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&