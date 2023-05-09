The second-seeded Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers boys tennis team kept its undefeated record intact and swept third-seed Webb City 5-0 in the Class 2, District 7 semifinal match on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
The Cavaliers improved their record to 12-0.
Thomas Jefferson Head Coach Tommy Brumfield attributed his squad's perfect record to the leadership of his trio of top three juniors — Prithvi Nagarajan, Devan Murali and Chengle Qian.
"They've come up together, playing and taking lessons," Brumfield said. "It's nice to have a nucleus like that, with great leadership, they've finally taken over as juniors. It's fun to watch them take control and take over the team, basically."
Brumfield said his three juniors have grown together in the game.
"They get out and they beat the ball against each other almost every day," Brumfield said. "They all three spend the time and are getting the results because of the time they spend."
Nagarajan said the players have been working together since about eighth grade.
"All three of us usually practice year-round and we all try to motivate each other every day and try to do our best every day," Nagarajan said. "I think that has really translated into our success this year."
The Thomas Jefferson junior duo of Nagarajan and Murali bested Webb City's Jacob McDonald and Tristan Lynch 8-3 in their number one doubles match. The Cavaliers number two doubles team of Qian and Tyler Brouhard posted an 8-2 win over Webb City's Felipe Perez and Trevor Peterson. Jack Goodhue and Sam Li also recorded an 8-2 win in the number three doubles match against the Cardinals' duo of Zach Stump and Jacob Russell.
With a 3-0 lead going into the singles matches, number one Nagarajan, who was a state qualifier last year, beat McDonald in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-0. The Cavaliers number three singles player, Qian, wrapped up the 5-0 win for Thomas Jefferson with a 6-0 and 6-1 straight set win over Perez.
Webb City (5-9) advanced to Tuesday's semifinal with a 5-0 win over Kansas City Ruskin on Monday at WCHS, while Thomas Jefferson was awarded a bye. The Cavaliers will face Barstow (Kansas City) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kansas City for the right to advance to sectionals.
Barstow finished third at state last year in Class 2 and was Class 1 champion in 2021. They carry a 10-2 record into the matchup, with their only blemishes coming via a loss to Class 3 Pembroke Hill School (15-1) and Blue Valley West, which competes in Class 6 in Kansas.
