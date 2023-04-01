A Joplin resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Friday on Jackson Avenue, about a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Fernando Salazar Ortega, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the state patrol, when the southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• A 14-year-old juvenile and an adult driver from Neosho were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday on Route Z, 4 miles south of Verona in Barry County, according to the state partol.
William S. Flanagan, 55, and the juvenile were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor and moderate injuries, respectfully.
The patrol reported their westbound pickup truck went off the road and overturned.
