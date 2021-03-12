A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 3 miles west of Noel in McDonald County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Taiosiky Masauo, 40, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Springfield man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96, about 5 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the state partrol.
Lyndal J. Hickman, 61, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuriesw.
Hickman was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran into the rear of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Amos L. Swartzentruder, 43, of Miller, the patrol said.
• An Iowa resident was injured in a semitruck accident at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49,about 5 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Ronald J. Moser, of Blakesburg, Iowa, was driving a northbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
He was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
