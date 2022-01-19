Missouri 1,220,014 | 16,768
Kansas 660,599 | 7,290
Oklahoma 852,997 | 11,873
Arkansas 702,483 | 9,462
United States 69.8 million | 880,976
International 339.3 million | 5.58 million
Jasper County 16,895 | 250
Newton County 11,291 | 135
City of Joplin 10,928 | 188
Barry County 5,511 | 91
Barton County 1,888 | 35
Lawrence County 6,334 | 143
McDonald County 4,774 | 64
Crawford County 11,291 | 122
Cherokee County 5,054 | 80
Ottawa County 7,417 | 106
Delaware County 8,985 | 168
