Missouri 1,220,014 | 16,768

Kansas 660,599 | 7,290

Oklahoma 852,997 | 11,873

Arkansas 702,483 | 9,462

United States 69.8 million | 880,976

International 339.3 million | 5.58 million

Jasper County 16,895 | 250

Newton County 11,291 | 135

City of Joplin 10,928 | 188

Barry County 5,511 | 91

Barton County 1,888 | 35

Lawrence County 6,334 | 143

McDonald County 4,774 | 64

Crawford County 11,291 | 122

Cherokee County 5,054 | 80

Ottawa County 7,417 | 106

Delaware County 8,985 | 168

Tags

Trending Video