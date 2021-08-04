Missouri 689,866 | 10,415

Kansas 337,350 | 5,286

Oklahoma 489,338 | 7,531

Arkansas 394,461 | 6,230

U.S. 36.1 million | 631,297

International 200.93 million | 4.26 million

--

Jasper County 11,631 | 175

Newton County 6,480 | 91

City of Joplin 7,651 | 144

Barry County 3,708| 62

Barton County 1,229 | 18

Lawrence County 4,422 | 111

McDonald County 3,287 | 42

--

Crawford County 5,662 | 93

Cherokee County 3,036 | 56

--

Ottawa County 4,942 | 76

Delaware County 5,406 | 102

Tags

Trending Video