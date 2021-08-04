Missouri 689,866 | 10,415
Kansas 337,350 | 5,286
Oklahoma 489,338 | 7,531
Arkansas 394,461 | 6,230
—
U.S. 36.1 million | 631,297
International 200.93 million | 4.26 million
--
Jasper County 11,631 | 175
Newton County 6,480 | 91
City of Joplin 7,651 | 144
Barry County 3,708| 62
Barton County 1,229 | 18
Lawrence County 4,422 | 111
McDonald County 3,287 | 42
--
Crawford County 5,662 | 93
Cherokee County 3,036 | 56
--
Ottawa County 4,942 | 76
Delaware County 5,406 | 102
