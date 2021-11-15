Missouri 872,736 | 13,160

Kansas 449,813 | 6,614

Oklahoma 655,512 | 11,072

Arkansas 519,911 | 8,579

--

U.S. 48 million | 784,772

International 254.5 million | 5.12 million

--

Jasper County 13,957 | 237

Newton County 7,533 | 129

City of Joplin 8,832 | 179

Barry County 4,671 | 79

Barton County 1,531 | 29

Lawrence County 5,361 | 131

McDonald County 4,041 | 60

Crawford County 6,870 | 113

Cherokee County 3,740 | 78

Ottawa County 6,131 | 101

Delaware County 7,445 | 161

Tags

Trending Video