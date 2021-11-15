Missouri 872,736 | 13,160
Kansas 449,813 | 6,614
Oklahoma 655,512 | 11,072
Arkansas 519,911 | 8,579
--
U.S. 48 million | 784,772
International 254.5 million | 5.12 million
--
Jasper County 13,957 | 237
Newton County 7,533 | 129
City of Joplin 8,832 | 179
Barry County 4,671 | 79
Barton County 1,531 | 29
Lawrence County 5,361 | 131
McDonald County 4,041 | 60
Crawford County 6,870 | 113
Cherokee County 3,740 | 78
Ottawa County 6,131 | 101
Delaware County 7,445 | 161
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.