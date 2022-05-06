Today in the Globe newsroom we started thinking about graduates.
Two identical sisters will receive their degrees Sunday from Kansas City University-Joplin. The sisters, born in South Korea, were nearly separated during their adoption as babies. They plan to stick together as surgeons.
We'll have more about their story and other graduation ceremonies in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin's two major hospitals reducing or closing COVID-19 testing and vaccination services.
- The state passing a roughly $48 billion budget.
- Proposed changes to the Sunshine Law that appear to weaken it.
We hope you dry out and enjoy your weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.