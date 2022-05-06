KCU Twin Grads

Sisters Alexis Clare (left) and Morgan Clare, of Osage Beach, Fla., stand beside a skeletal model at Kansas City University’s Joplin campus. They will be part of the second class of graduates from KCU Joplin this weekend.

Today in the Globe newsroom we started thinking about graduates.

Two identical sisters will receive their degrees Sunday from Kansas City University-Joplin. The sisters, born in South Korea, were nearly separated during their adoption as babies. They plan to stick together as surgeons. 

We'll have more about their story and other graduation ceremonies in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Joplin's two major hospitals reducing or closing COVID-19 testing and vaccination services. 
  • The state passing a roughly $48 billion budget.
  • Proposed changes to the Sunshine Law that appear to weaken it. 

We hope you dry out and enjoy your weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.