U.S. Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens on the day of his internment.
President Trump issued the order following the announcement of Stevens' death on Tuesday. The flag is to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Stevens' interment; no date for that has been set yet.
Stevens, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1975, retired in 2010, after a 35-year career. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II, and was named a federal judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 1970
The U.S. flag is to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds, including military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels.
