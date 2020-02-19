The trumpet wailing its last plaintive notes of taps, leaves the gravesite in utter silence. It makes me wonder for a moment if I have gone deaf, the silence is so complete.
I strain to hear the squeak of the windshield wipers on the limousine that brought your coffin to its final resting place. Their rhythmic beat calming me, centering me, grounding me away from losing myself completely in grief.
Even that soothing sound has left me in silence. I feel alone in the stillness.
As my eyes flutter open under the weight of so many tears, my sight drifts over a dark sea of mourners. Their black umbrellas shielding them against the misting rain like dark feathers forming a protective shell keeping their sadness from escaping into the ether.
It was overwhelming. I want to run. I want to run through the crowd of mourners watching them ruffle and flap away like a murder of crows. Their words of sympathy and encouragement cawing into the distance, as I disappear from this place of death.
But I stay, the tips of my heels piercing the soft ground beneath my feet, rooting me in this spot until it is over. Until you are under the same ground where I sit, my head bowed in grief.
From above me, I hear, “On behalf of the President of the United States, a grateful nation, and a proud United States Army, this flag is presented as a token of our appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to his country and the United States Army.”
I look at the blue nylon of the flag being held with white-gloved hands directly in front of me. I focus for what feels like an eternity on the tightly woven threads that create the white stars.
Standing behind me your sister gently rests a hand between my shoulder blades, her soothing touch brings me out of my lull. Moving her hand to rest on my shoulder it pulls the strings of my numbed arms, they reach out to grasp the flag.
The weight of it surprises me, heavy, solid, lying in my lap with the same weight of your head when it rested there.
A flash of memory hits me before I can stop it, and you are here, smiling up at me. It’s during our Sunday morning ritual of completing the crossword, and we are laughing over a four-letter word for swearing.
I said "oath," you thought I said "oaf." It brings a smile to my face until I realize it was one of the few memories I have left of you. There would be no new memories now and the old ones will start to fade.
The priest speaks in a mellow voice, “We now commit Logan’s body to the ground; earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust, in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life.”
“This now concludes our service,” comes the soothing voice of the funeral director. “Family and friends are invited to gather at Ruby’s restaurant after the service.”
The mention of Ruby’s brings back a flood of other memories. Every Saturday morning we’d drive into town to Ruby’s diner. I’d order a coffee, you’d get a large milk and we’d split a cinnamon roll.
Your letters from Iraq reminisced about those mornings. The cinnamon rolls warm from the oven; big as your head and twice as sweet. Sweet icing, warm dough, melting cinnamon overflowing the dinner plate too small to contain even one.
When Ruby heard you were being deployed, she promised to send a cinnamon roll every week. True to her word the guys in your unit devoured them like wolves on a fresh kill.
You wrote to me with a warning that they were all coming for a visit, so they could have one of Ruby’s rolls fresh from the oven. None of us thought to prepare for them being here and you being ... gone.
The darkness envelops me, as the black-clothed mourners come to offer words and gestures of sympathy. I smile bleakly, grasping the warmth of hands that pass in mourning, nodding as the murmurs of sympathy hang in the cool air between us.
Written by Amanda S. Cherry, of Charlie Mike Theatre Co.
