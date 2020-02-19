I couldn’t save them all, my friend stated to me, and the immediate thought was that this surely cannot be. We were just having a chat when it suddenly got quiet; my last topic was commenting on his diet.
He’d been drinking, it seemed, more and more, and I couldn’t quite figure out his reason ... what for? Oh sure, there’s the usual (life, and what not), but there’s reasons much more than a veteran’s got.
He’d been a little distant as of late, and I began to wonder about his fate, when he confided in me that cool, dark night ... about his nightmares ... about his plight. He spun a tale of trying different things; some made him drool, some gave him wings. But the drink seemed to do the trick, make him feel numb ... even though it made him sick.
I remembered as I lit my smoke with my lighter; we’d been trained to kill ... to be a great fighter. Our church trained us to be deadly; it was good training too ... but they couldn’t prepare us for the hardest things we would do.
There’s a reverence we have for the thing they call death, holding someone’s hand as they fight for their last breath. It changes something, deep inside you ... there is a feeling of loss like you never knew. Then comes the racking, gut-wrenching guilt: why did they die and I am what’s left? Could I have done more than all I did do? Maybe tomorrow will come, and I’ll be gone too...
Time marches on; we come back home someday. We push down the feelings, we learn what not to say. Some choose faith, some counseling, some dope ... there’s good and bad choices made in every way we cope. I found a good woman who loves me to this day ... 20-plus years and I still don’t have the words to say. Love won, love lost, we tally up the score and we count every cost.
My friend lost everything soon after he came back ... whether to poor choices, lost tempers, harsh words ... he’s honestly lost track. He didn’t have much else he saw to do ... the purpose he had was gone, his days, he thought, were through. If I didn’t try to help, he’d become one of the 22.
I listened, and I listened hard as my friend, once naive, bared his soul, war-torn and scarred. I offered counsel only when asked; it was my pleasure to give ... I’d give anything for my battle buddy to live. We’ve worked together, with some effort to say the least ... scraped and scrapped against that deadly beast. Death almost claimed one more, but I don’t have to tell you; the reason I say “we” is that he’s not one of the 22.
It may not seem high, only two more than 20, but just one is one too much when there’s help untapped from many. Lend an ear, your shoulder, or even just some time ... it is never done enough and that is such a crime. I helped my friend, saved his life, he’d say ... for my part, that may be true ... never failing my obligation to my brothers, I’m for you.
There’s more than just my brothers; the sisters are hurting, too ... To all who have a mind to help, this is me challenging you. Take a chance, who knows, in their story you could be one hero ... that helped take one more away from 22 ... and 22 to zero. Be mindful of everyone you meet, you may not know their struggle; their shoes aren’t on your feet. It may be in a moment or it may be just a sigh; eyes are windows to the soul, let not the chance slip you by.
Written by Ryan Meier, of Brotherhood of Warriors.
