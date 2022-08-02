Hi, readers, it's Election Day! If you've opened this email right when you've received it, then you have about 20 minutes left to get to the polls (they close at 7 p.m.).
A host of issues are on the ballot: a property tax in Joplin, a bond issue in Carthage, an abortion-related constitutional amendment in Kansas, plus the U.S. Senate and 7th Congressional District races in Southwest Missouri.
Stay tuned to the Joplin Globe tonight at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition for the latest results.
You'll also find:
- Details about Missouri's upcoming sales tax holiday weekend.
- A preview of this week's ArtWalk.
Have a nice evening. Stay cool.
