WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals had a lot to play for Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (16-9) posted a 3-0 win over Joplin (6-16) to stay atop the Central Ozark Conference on Senior Night at Webb City. Heading into Tuesday's matchups, the Cardinals (6-1 in the COC) were in a four-way tie with Willard, Republic and Nixa for first place in the league.
Webb City allowed just one baserunner in the opening inning, when Brady Mailes made it to first on a dropped third strike. After starter Kaylor Darnell fanned Byler Reither and Layten Copher, the Webb City first baseman made a diving catch on a hard-hit, low liner to end the frame.
The Cardinals put two of their three runs on the board in their half of the opening inning. Sam Weller connected for a leadoff single before stealing second. After a Cy Darnell walk, Weller stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Jackson Queen to second base.
Darnell scored on a single off the bat of Shaun Hunt. The Eagles got out of the inning with a Kaylor Darnell pop up to second base and entered the second inning down 2-0.
The Eagles failed to put a runner on in the second inning. Webb City's Landon Johnson reached on a walk in the bottom of the second, but was caught off base after a Gage Chapman pop out to second base.
Joplin had an opportunity in the top of the third inning, after a wild pitch on a third strike saw David Bhend reach first base. Caden Shoemaker's single sent Bhend to second before he fell victim to a force out at third base on a fielder's choice off the bat of Mailes. Shoemaker was able to make it to third base on a Reither groundout, but could not score before Copher struck out and ended the inning, stranding two runners.
The final run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning, when Weller drew a walk and stole second base for the second time in the game. After a Cy Darnell walk, Weller scored on a wild throw by Queen. The inning ended with a William Hayes groundout to second base and the Cardinals holding a 3-0 advantage.
Queen was able to reach base on an error by Webb City third baseman Drew Vonder Harr in the top of the fourth, but Joplin could not bring him across the plate after Cole Lawrence flied out to right field.
The Cardinals managed a Chapman single to center, but failed to put any runners on base before a Cy Darnell groundout to second base ended the inning.
The Eagles tried to mount a threat in the top of the fifth inning with a one-out Shoemaker single to center field. Shoemaker advanced to second on a wild pitch before advancing to third on a Mailes single to right. Mailes stole second, but Cardinal pitcher Kaylor Darnell struck out Reither and Copher to end the threat.
Webb City's Hunt hit a one-out single to left field in the bottom of the frame, but Reither struck out Kenley Hood and Kaylor Darnell to take the game into the sixth inning.
Maples made it to first on a dropped third strike and Eli Sotlar joined Maples on the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Maples was picked off at third base before Queen grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.
"We made too many mistakes in critical situations, most notably on the base paths" Joplin Head Coach Kyle Wolf said. "Against a good team like they are, when you have your opportunities, you can't run yourself out of innings by making mistakes on the bases."
Wolf put much of the blame on his own shoulders.
"The frustrating part is it's stuff we coach on a daily basis," Wolf said. "I just have to be a better coach to get them to understand the importance of those things and why they matter in big situations in a game. I'm not doing a good enough job of getting them to understand that those things matter and that we have to do those little things correctly."
Kutler Schwarting took the mound in relief of Reither in the bottom of the sixth and fanned Hayes and Johnson before giving up a single to Chapman. A Weller pop-up to third base took the game into the final inning with the Eagles still down 3-0.
Lawrence hit a lead-off single to left field and stole second before Schwarting struck out. Shoemaker drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Mailes reached on a fielder's choice that saw Shoemaker get tagged out. A Reither flyball out to right field secured the 3-0 win for the Cardinals.
"I though we had a good offensive approach," Wolf said. "We had baserunners throughout the course of the game with opportunities to try and score, except for one inning that was a pretty quiet inning. Byler (Reither) didn't have his best stuff by any means today, but I thought he competed."
Chapman and Hunt were both 2 for 3 at the plate for Webb City. Shoemaker was 2 for 2 for the Eagles.
Reither gave up three runs on four hits in six innings of work. K. Darnell went six and a third innings, giving up four hits.
Webb City will try to defend its COC lead, traveling to Willard (21-8, 7-1) on Thursday. The Eagles travel to Ozark today. The conference standings have Webb City, Willard and Republic at the top with 7-1 records after Republic beat Nixa Tuesday night. Each team has one conference game remaining on Thursday.
Republic (16-9) will play host to Neosho (14-12) on Thursday to try and hold a share of the COC lead. A Tigers loss would give the winner of the Webb City-Willard game an outright regular season conference championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.