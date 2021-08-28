A Rogers, Arkansas, man was injured at about 9 a.m. Saturday in a motorcycle accident on Route K, about 6 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Doug F. McBroom, 51, was taken to Northwest Arkansas Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said McBrooms westbound motorcycle hit loose gravel, ran off the road and overturned.
• A Pineville man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route CC, about a mile west of Longview in McDonald County, according to the Missouri patrol.
Randy W. Bradford, 39, was taken to Northwest Arkansas Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound motorcycle ran off the road on a curve, throwing the driver off.
