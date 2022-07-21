One more letter regarding the proposed tax increase — everyone agrees that the police and firemen should be compensated more. They are invaluable. We have kicked this can down the road for years now.
What if the wonderful Memorial Hall tax increase would have passed? What would we be doing now?
I’m retired and on a fixed income. If I need something new or gasoline goes up, I have to adjust my budget. We spend tens of thousands every year on consultants and surveys. How about hiring an outside expert to comb through the budget and cut the fat?
Prices are going up on everything, and it’s really a bad time to drastically increase every resident’s cost of living even more.
Also, renters will face an increase, something few think about.
Let’s hope this doesn’t pass, and let the city and the residents live within our means.
Jeff Bruggeman Joplin
