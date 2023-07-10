SPOTLIGHT
The JOMO Jammin’ Music Festival continues with its next outdoor concert of the summer beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Leggett & Platt Green at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Featured performers are Patti Steel and Dance Monkey Dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; optional chair rentals are $5. Buy your tickets at connect2culture.org/jomo-jammin, 417-501-5550 or the Connect2Culture box office. This year’s festival is made possible by Freeman Health System.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. Professional development group meets each Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, tabletalktoastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “Flashpoints: Material/Intent/Fused.” Four artists explore a wide range of materials and processes, with a shared focus on encaustic (pigmented hot wax) painting. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Quapaw Nation 151.” Offered in conjunction with Quapaw Nation’s 151st powwow, the exhibit honors the diversity of the tribe through artistic expression. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Native Son: The Art of Charles Banks Wilson.” The artist’s work often depicted the history of American Indian tribes; the works here have been presented by his daughter, Carrie Wilson, and the Crossland Family collection. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Jim Mueller: Local Legacy.” Runs until July 15. Details: 417-623-0183.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• Annual membership exhibition. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-358-4404.
