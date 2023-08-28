SPOTLIGHT
Ben Haggard, former lead guitarist for The Strangers and the son of Merle Haggard, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. in Pittsburg, Kansas, as part of the Little Balkans Days Festival. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited seating in the auditorium’s lower level is available for $10-$20. Limited balcony seating is available free to those with a 2023 Little Balkans Passport, which is $5 and also provides access to other activities during the festival. Passports and all tickets are available to purchase online at www.memorialauditorium.org or by calling 620-231-7827.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. Professional development group meets each Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, tabletalktoastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective.” Presented in part by JOMOEQ to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Runs until Sept. 30. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Delectable: Art of the Edible.” Artists make use of mediums as applied to the subjects of vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, grains and baked goods. Sponsored by Finn’s. Runs until Oct. 7. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Best of Missouri Hands: On the Road.” A traveling exhibition by Best of Missouri Hands members. Sponsored by Limelight Marketing. Runs until Oct. 14. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Inspired: Celebrating Indigenous Culture.” A collection of oil paintings, vessels and bronzes from Harry M. Cornell’s collection celebrating Native American life, tradition and history. Runs until Dec. 23. Details: 417-623-0183.
