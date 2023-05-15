Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri... Western Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri... Northeastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 200 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Sarcoxie, Stotts City, Wentworth, Avilla, La Russell and Reeds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED