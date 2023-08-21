SPOTLIGHT
The Non-Permitted Project will host a back-to-school bash from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The event includes local art, raffles, vendors and more. Live music will be performed by The Odyssey, TownHouseFire, The Ragetones, Speciosa and Riverside Current. Proceeds will go to FosterAdopt Connect and the ROCC. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Purchase tickets in advance at the-non-permitted-project.square.site/s/order.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. Professional development group meets each Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, tabletalktoastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective.” Presented in part by JOMOEQ to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Runs until Sept. 30. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Delectable: Art of the Edible.” Artists make use of mediums as applied to the subjects of vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, grains and baked goods. Sponsored by Finn’s. Runs until Oct. 7. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Best of Missouri Hands: On the Road.” A traveling exhibition by Best of Missouri Hands members. Sponsored by Limelight Marketing. Runs until Oct. 14. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Inspired: Celebrating Indigenous Culture.” A collection of oil paintings, vessels and bronzes from Harry M. Cornell’s collection celebrating Native American life, tradition and history. Runs until Dec. 23. Details: 417-623-0183.
