SPOTLIGHT
JOPLIN: Piano Battle, 7 p.m., Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh. This unique concert pits pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis in a fight for the audience's favor as they play a series of selections, including a few audience recommendations. The concert is presented by Connect2Culture. Tickets range from $25 to $40. Details: 417-501-5550.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempire market.com.
JOPLIN: Southern Showcase Onstage, 7:30 p.m., Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, MSSU campus. Concert features variety of musical performances. Tickets: $15, $10 for seniors, military and students. Details: 866-818-6778.
JOPLIN: "Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Presented by Dream Theatre Co. Tickets: $25. Details: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70446.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.