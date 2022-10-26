FRIDAY
JOPLIN: Halloween Trunk or Treat, 3 to 6 p.m., Spring River Christian Village, 201 S. Northpark Lane. Enjoy live entertainment and prizes for best decorated trunk and costume. Bring a game to play by your trunk. Details: 417-483-5278.
JOPLIN: Drive-thru Halloween, 5 to 7 p.m., Ryan Miller State Farm, 1824 E. Seventh St. Go drive-thru trick-or-treating in the parking lot. Details: 417-952-4047.
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat parking lot party, 6 to 8 p.m., Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St. Enjoy candy, costumes and car decorations. Details: 417-623-3638.
JOPLIN: Haunted pub crawl, 8 to 10 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Costumed actors will tell spooky and historical stories during stops at Chaos, Hackett Hot Wings, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub and Main Street Axe Throwing Co. Cost: $20, excluding drinks. Must be 21 or older.
CARL JUNCTION: Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, 205 N. Main St. Enjoy food trucks, treat bags and candy. Details: 417-649-8846.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Trick or Treat with Goats, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Go trick-or-treating with the market vendors and then visit the goats in the petting area. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Spooky Science, noon to 1 p.m., Creative Learning Alliance, 905 Main St. $5 per child. Registration required.
JOPLIN: Howl N Scream, 2 to 4 p.m., Joplin Humane Society, 140 E. Emperor Lane. Go trunk-or-treating, participate in a costume contest, visit adoptable pets and enjoy games, crafts and beverages. Details: 417-623-3642.
JOPLIN: Trick or Treat the Trail, 2 to 4 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Go trick-or-treating along Mercy’s walking trail, which is wheelchair accessible. Park on the clinic side of the building. Details: 417-781-2727.
JOPLIN: Fall Festival, 4 to 6 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 4249 E. 13th St. Enjoy snacks, games and prizes. Details: 417-781-2541.
JOPLIN: Haunted pub crawl, 8 to 10 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Costumed actors will tell spooky and historical stories during stops at Chaos, Hackett Hot Wings, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub and Main Street Axe Throwing Co. Cost: $20, excluding drinks. Must be 21 or older.
CARTHAGE: Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairview Christian Church, 2320 S. Grand Ave. Enjoy storytelling, games, inflatables, pumpkins and a free hot dog lunch. Details: 417-358-3912.
CARTHAGE: Car show and Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m., Wood Ford, 2920 S. Grand Ave. Enjoy a car show and trick-or-treating. Registration for car and business owners is $20. Awards will be given to car and business entries; there also will be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit Project Reunion JHS Class of 2003.
WEBB CITY: Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Redemption Motorsports, 200 N. East Road. Go trunk-or-treating and win prizes for more creative trunk. Details: 417-691-8457.
CARTERVILLE: Halloween Fun Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Comet Park, 400 W. Main St. Go trunk-or-treating, compete for a prize for the best decorated trunk and enjoy games, face painting and more.
NEWTONIA: Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m., Newtonia Community Center, 461 Mill St. Enjoy food, hayrides, games, candy and a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
NEWTONIA: Ritchey Mansion tour and ghost hunt, 8 to 11 p.m., Matthew H. Ritchey House, 520 Mill St. Tour the historic home and hunt for ghosts on the battlefield site. Cost: $25 per person. Details: 417-622-8997.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Trunk or Treatment, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadowbrook Mall, 202 E. Centennial. Kids can trick-or-treat while adults learn about mental health and wellness resources in the area. Sponsored by the Crawford County Mental Health Center. Details: 620-231-5130.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat ‘22, 3 to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4128 S. Connecticut Ave. Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, food trucks and candy. Details: 417-624-4585.
JOPLIN: The Night Before Halloween, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 2423 W. 26th St. Enjoy music, food and trunk-or-treating. Details: 417-623-7090.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Dia de los Muertos, 1 p.m., Room 201 of Kuhn Hall at Missouri Southern State University. MSSU’s Spanish Club plans a Day of the Dead celebration to promote Hispanic culture. Bring pictures of loved ones and your favorite snacks. Cookies and candy skull decorating will be offered. Details: Spanish Club’s Facebook page.
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat parking lot party, 5 to 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2616 Connecticut Ave. Enjoy candy, games, costume contests, inflatables, music and more. Details: 417-624-0333.
JOPLIN: Safe Halloween, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom at Missouri Southern State University. Enjoy children’s games and activities, a candy station, pumpkin decorating, a cakewalk and a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Details: 417-625-9813.
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat & More, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Faith Tabernacle Joplin, 820 N. Schifferdecker Ave. Enjoy games, prizes, candy and photos with a dinosaur or princess. Details: 417-626-8684.
NEOSHO: Trail of Treats, 3 to 5 p.m., Crowder College Farber Building lobby, 601 Laclede. Go trick-or-treating with student clubs. Details: 417-451-3223.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Graveyard Get Down, 3 to 5 p.m., in the west alley between City Hall and the Pittsburg Public Library. Enjoy music, games, giveaways, treats and the library’s bookmobile. Details: 620-231-4100.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Spooktacular, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St. Enjoy candy, games, a scavenger hunt, crafts and more. Free T-shirts will be given away. Details: 620-231-8310.
