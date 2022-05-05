Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, on Java Street, just southwest of the gage site, flood waters impact homes near the river. At 16.0 feet, flood waters impact the railroad track on the north side of Carthage on Civil War Road and some homes in low lying areas along Garrison Street or Highway 571. Low lying areas along Primm Street and Main Street north of the Spring River also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&