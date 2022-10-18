TODAY (Thursday, Oct. 20)
JOPLIN: Downtown Spooktacular Third Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Joplin. Join the Zombie Walk, go trunk-or-treating, show off your costume and visit haunted downtown spots. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Flashlight walking tour, 7 p.m., Second and Main streets. Hear the history and ghost tales of old Joplin. Cost: $10. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Historic ghost tours, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Several tours will be sponsored by Dream Theatre Company. Cost: $15; walk-ups and all ages welcome.
FRIDAY (Oct. 21)
JOPLIN: Old-fashioned hayrides, 7 to 9 p.m., McClelland Park, 44th Street and McClelland Boulevard. Take a hayride, make s'mores, play yard games and watch "Hocus Pocus" on an inflatable screen. Details: 417-625-4750.
JOPLIN: Historic ghost tours, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Several tours will be sponsored by Dream Theatre Company. Cost: $15; walk-ups and all ages welcome.
SATURDAY (Oct. 22)
JOPLIN: Fall Frenzy, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jay Hatfield Motorsports, 508 N. Range Line Road. Enjoy a bounce house, hottest pepper eating contest, chili cook-off, pumpkin painting contest and more. Details: 417-623-4661.
JOPLIN: S'mores & Pours Night Market, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Craft your own s'mores and enjoy autumnal activities and vendors. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Historic ghost tours, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Several tours will be sponsored by Dream Theatre Company. Cost: $15; walk-ups and all ages welcome.
WEDNESDAY (Oct. 26)
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Safe Trick or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 S. Highway 69. Co-hosted by PSU student organizations. Details: 620-231-1440.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Spooky Stories by the Campfire, 6 p.m., Quapaw powwow grounds. Enjoy soup, frybread and spooky stories; bring a lawn chair, bowl, cup and spoon.
FRIDAY (Oct. 28)
JOPLIN: Drive-thru Halloween, 5 to 7 p.m., Ryan Miller State Farm, 1824 E. Seventh St. Go drive-thru trick-or-treating in the parking lot. Details: 417-952-4047.
JOPLIN: Haunted pub crawl, 8 to 10 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Costumed actors will tell spooky and historical stories during stops at Chaos, Hackett Hot Wings, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub and Main Street Axe Throwing Co. Cost: $20, excluding drinks. Must be 21 or older.
SATURDAY (Oct. 29)
JOPLIN: Trick or Treat with Goats, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Go trick-or-treating with the market vendors and then visit the goats in the petting area. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Spooky Science, noon to 1 p.m., Creative Learning Alliance, 905 Main St. $5 per child. Registration required.
JOPLIN: Fall Festival, 4 to 6 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 4249 E. 13th St. Enjoy snacks, games and prizes. Details: 417-781-2541.
JOPLIN: Haunted pub crawl, 8 to 10 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. Costumed actors will tell spooky and historical stories during stops at Chaos, Hackett Hot Wings, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub and Main Street Axe Throwing Co. Cost: $20, excluding drinks. Must be 21 or older.
CARTHAGE: Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairview Christian Church, 2320 S. Grand Ave. Enjoy storytelling, games, inflatables, pumpkins and a free hot dog lunch. Details: 417-358-3912.
WEBB CITY: Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Redemption Motorsports, 200 N. East Road. Go trunk-or-treating and win prizes for more creative trunk. Details: 417-691-8457.
CARTERVILLE: Halloween Fun Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Comet Park, 400 W. Main St. Go trunk-or-treating, compete for a prize for the best decorated trunk and enjoy games, face painting and more.
NEWTONIA: Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m., Newtonia Community Center, 461 Mill St. Enjoy food, hayrides, games, candy and a screening of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
NEWTONIA: Ritchey Mansion tour and ghost hunt, 8 to 11 p.m., Matthew H. Ritchey House, 520 Mill St. Tour the historic home and hunt for ghosts on the battlefield site. Cost: $25 per person. Details: 417-622-8997.
SUNDAY (Oct. 30)
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat '22, 3 to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4128 S. Connecticut Ave. Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, food trucks and candy. Details: 417-624-4585.
JOPLIN: The Night Before Halloween, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul's Church, 2423 W. 26th St. Enjoy music, food and trunk-or-treating. Details: 417-623-7090.
MONDAY (Oct. 31)
JOPLIN: Trunk or Treat parking lot party, 5 to 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2616 Connecticut Ave. Enjoy candy, games, costume contests, inflatables, music and more. Details: 417-624-0333.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Spooktacular, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St. Enjoy candy, games and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.