Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.