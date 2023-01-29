Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&