Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.