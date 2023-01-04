TODAY
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-358-7057.
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly 1157 meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-952-0300.
COLUMBUS, KAN.: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, baked goods, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Details: 620-674-1459.
JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-623-6172.
JOPLIN: “She Kills Monsters,” 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-622-6470.
FRIDAY
JOPLIN: Read and Play Toddler, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Joplin Public Library, 20th and Connecticut. Event for children up to 2 years old. Details: 417-623-7953.
JOPLIN: Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St. Reception opens “The Thread that Connects” by Holly Wilson. Details: 417-623-0183.
JOPLIN: “She Kills Monsters,” 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-622-6470.
STELLA: Dinner and dance, 6 p.m. Dance begins at 7 p.m. Cost: $5. Details: 417-628-3314.
SATURDAY
GALENA, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. Professional development group meets each Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, tabletalktoastmasters @gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Kids Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m. to noon, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera. Event includes birders from Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter. Details: 417-629-3434.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Holiday market featured. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: “She Kills Monsters,” 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-622-6470.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. No-cost kids meals served from 9 to 11 a.m. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
TUESDAY
JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. New program each week. Lunch cost: $15. Details: kiwanis clubofjoplin@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m., Granny Shaffer’s, 2802 N. Range Line. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-434-3648.
JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone age 12 or older. Details: 417-529-5251.
JOPLIN: Co-dependents Anonymous, 5:45 p.m., ROCC, 1402 S. Main. Details: 417-673-8313.
WEDNESDAY
JOPLIN: Beginning line dance, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Joplin Square Dance Center, 1802 W. Second. Cost: $5. Details: 805-427-4359.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 11th and Broadway. Details: 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.