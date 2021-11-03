TODAY
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-358-7057.
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly 1157 meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-952-0300.
COLUMBUS, KAN.: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, baked goods, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Details: 620-674-1459.
JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-623-6172.
JOPLIN: Bingo, 6:45 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534, 110 N. Veterans Way. Proceeds go to local veterans. Details: 417-623-5174.
JOPLIN: Heartland Concert Band rehearsal, 7 p.m., Memorial Education Center, Eighth and Pearl. Details: 417-499-1481.
FRIDAY
JOPLIN: First Friday, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Mercy Park, 28th and Picher. Swing dancing lessons will be given for a dance at 8 p.m. Tickets: $8, $5 for students. Details: 316-243-8175.
JOPLIN: Southern Symphony Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Program features works from Vivaldi, Elgar and Lamothe. Details: 417-625-3180.
STELLA: Dinner and dance, 6 p.m., Stella Senior Center. Moccasin Bend Band will perform at 7 p.m. in special dress-up fall ball. Cost: $5. Details: 417-628-3314.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
GALENA, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri, Seventh and Florida. Professional development group meets to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, tabletalk toastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplin empiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: High School Showcase, 7 p.m., Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First. Performers from Joplin, Carl Junction and College Heights featured. Details: 417-623-3638.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Annual turkey dinner, noon to 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 909 N. Madison. Event includes silent auction and carry-out dinners. Dinner: $9, $4 for kids. Details: 417-673-2044.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
GALENA, KAN.: Joplin Rifle and Pistol Club sight-in day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 918 Van Buren. Details: 855-556-3006.
JOPLIN: First Sunday singing, 5 p.m., Forest Park Baptist Church, Seventh and Range Line. Cornerstone Bluegrass and Rovin Gambler Band to perform. Details: 417-529-3655.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
WEBB CITY: Annual turkey dinner, noon to 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 909 N. Madison. Event includes silent auction and carryout dinners. Dinner: $9, $4 for kids. Details: 417-673-2044.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
JOPLIN: JOMO Toastmasters meeting, 6 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. For professional development and public speaking. Details: 417-388-3290.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
TUESDAY
JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Granny Shaffer’s, 2802 N. Range Line. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-838-2022.
JOPLIN: 55+ Lunch Bunch luncheon, 11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Fourth. Program features Heartland Concert Band. Make reservations by Monday. Cost: $8. Details: 417-623-8196.
JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will include new program each week. Lunch cost: $13. Details: 417-483-6089.
JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone age 12 or older. Details: 417-529-5251.
JOPLIN: Co-dependents Anonymous, 5:45 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. Details: 417-673-8313.
WEDNESDAY
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 11th and Broadway. Details: 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.