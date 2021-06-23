TODAY
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-358-7057.
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly 1157 meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-952-0300.
COLUMBUS, KAN.: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, baked goods, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Details: 620-674-1459.
JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-623-6172.
JOPLIN: Bingo, 6:45 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534, 110 N. Veterans Way. Proceeds go to local veterans. Details: 417-623-5174.
NEOSHO: “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Elsie Plaster Community Center, Crowder campus. Tickets: $12, $8 for children. Details: 417-455-5458.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 106 E. Tracy. Items include fresh local produce, baked goods and meals. Details: 417-438-5833.
FRIDAY
JOPLIN: “Shrek: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Presented by JHS Theatre Department. Tickets: $10, $7 for kids and seniors. Details: 417-625-5230.
NEOSHO: “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Elsie Plaster Community Center, Crowder campus. Tickets: $12, $8 for children. Details: 417-455-5458.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
GALENA, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri, Seventh and Florida. Professional development group meets to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, tabletalktoastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features farm fresh produce, fresh baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: “Shrek: The Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m., Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Presented by JHS Theatre Department. Tickets: $10, $7 for kids and seniors. Details: 417-625-5230.
JOPLIN: Jasper County Central Republican Committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cunningham Park. Meeting includes picnic, attendees asked to bring a dessert. Details: 417-438-8996.
NEOSHO: “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Elsie Plaster Community Center, Crowder campus. Tickets: $12, $8 for children. Details: 417-455-5458.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
SENECA: Bad Knees Band concert, 7 p.m., Pam's Place, 2097 Marla. Doors open at 6 p.m. Details: 417-455-3735.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: JOMO Toastmasters meeting, 6 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. For professional development and public speaking. Details: 417-388-3290.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 2202 S. Jackson at the former Joplin Senior Center. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
TUESDAY
JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will include new program each week. Lunch cost: $13. Details: 417-483-6089.
JOPLIN: Mental illness support meetings, 6:30 p.m., NAMI Joplin, 1601 S. Wall. The groups include connection support and family support. Details: 417-781-6264.
JOPLIN: Co-dependents Anonymous, 5:45 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. Details: 417-673-8313.
JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone age 12 or older. Details: 417-529-5251.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 106 E. Tracy. Items include fresh local produce, baked goods and meals. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEDNESDAY
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 11th and Broadway. Details: 620-231-8310.
