Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.