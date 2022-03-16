TODAY
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-358-7057.
CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly 1157 meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-952-0300.
COLUMBUS, KAN.: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, baked goods, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Details: 620-674-1459.
JOPLIN: Heartland Concert Band rehearsal, 7 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Details: 417-499-1481.
JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-623-6172.
JOPLIN: Third Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Joplin. Event includes vendors, food, entertainment and more. Organized by Downtown Joplin Alliance. Details: 417-501-9649.
JOPLIN: Bingo, 6:45 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534, 110 N. Veterans Way. Proceeds go to local veterans. Details: 417-623-5174.
FRIDAY
CARTHAGE: “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” 7:30 p.m., Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, discounts available for seniors and children. Details: 417-358-9665.
STELLA: Dinner and dance, 6 p.m., Stella Senior Center. Dance begins at 7 p.m. Cost: $5. Details: 417-628-3314.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
CARTHAGE: “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” 7:30 p.m., Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, discounts available for seniors and children. Details: 417-358-9665.
GALENA, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.
JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. Professional development group meets each Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, tabletalktoastmasters@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Yoga in Nature, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 301 W. Riviera. Participants should bring a mat or towel. A session for children will be held at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $10. Details: 417-708-7713.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Holiday market featured. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
SENECA: Bad Knees Band concert, 7 p.m., Pam’s Place, 2097 Marla. Doors open at 6 p.m. Details: 417-455-3735.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
SUNDAY
CARTHAGE: “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” 2 p.m., Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, discounts available for seniors and children. Details: 417-358-9665.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: JOMO Toastmasters meeting, 6 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. For professional development and public speaking. Details: 417-388-3290.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
TUESDAY
JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Granny Shaffer’s, 2802 N. Range Line. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-838-2022.
JOPLIN: Co-dependents Anonymous, 5:45 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. Details: 417-673-8313.
JOPLIN: Joplin Area Welcome Club luncheon, 11 a.m., Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third. Catered by Red Onion Cafe. Details: www.joplinareawelcomeclub.com.
JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will include new program each week. Lunch cost: $13. Details: 417-483-6089.
JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone age 12 or older. Details: 417-529-5251.
WEDNESDAY
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 11th and Broadway. Details: 620-231-8310.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
