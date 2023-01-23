Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. &&