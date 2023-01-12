FRIDAY
Joplin: Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Karaoke with DJ Cowboy Chad, 8 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Zane Grimes Band, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Open mic and rock paper scissors, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Erin Fitzgibbon, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Kricket Alley, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Travis Kidd, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Joplin: Building the Tension, 9:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Show is a fundraiser for MGMA and features Nikki Tension, Opehila Cox, Markstone Carrington, Patti LuBone and Jason Kinney Band. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Diversity, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dance Monkey Dance, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Arch Allies, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Kricket Alley, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Moark Mojo, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “A View from Within,” by Holly Wilson. Exhibit features multimedia works including photography, bronze, paint and more. Runs until March 4.
• “Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs.” Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from ‘29 to ‘74. Runs until March 4.
• “Experiencing Africa: Selections from the Harry M. Cornell Jr. Collection.” Runs until Jan. 21.
Details: 417-623-0183.
