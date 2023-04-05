NIGHTLIFE
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase: Birthday Edition, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Dance Monkey Dance and Patti Steel, 8 to 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
JOPLIN: Drag Show featuring Misty Meanor, 10 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Interim, 10 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Down Home Punch, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Brother Zehr, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Funkin' Gonuts, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Saturday
JOPLIN: Stover Hollow, 8 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Some Assembly Required, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: March to August, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Out for a Ride, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Devin Hames Band, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dalia Neale, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Finn Again, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Encore, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Brent Giddens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
