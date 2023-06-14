Buckcherry

Friday

JOPLIN: Drag show hosted by Victoria & Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Karaoke, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Ashlynne Gray, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Until Now, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

Saturday

JOPLIN: Wicked Temptations burlesque showcase, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Gavin Layne, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. 21+. Tickets: $35. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

Exhibits

Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:

• “Flashpoints: Material / Intent / Fused.” Four artists explore a wide range of materials and processes, with a shared focus on encaustic (pigmented hot wax) painting. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Jim Mueller: Local Legacy.” Runs until July 15. Details: 417-623-0183.

ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:

• Annual membership exhibition. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-358-4404.

