Nightlife
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Drag show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s,. 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 8 p.m., Roscoe's Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Corey Timmons, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pride Fest fundraising drag show, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $7. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Conner Smith, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Kurt Allen Band, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Of Bad Habit, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Saturday
JOPLIN: The Science Of and Thru It All, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Gavin Layne, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Chaos Comedy, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Features Zach Amon, Trever Carreon and Rosco. Admission: $20, $15 in advance. Details: 417-553-4007.
ALBA, Mo.: Barney and Clyde, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Pete and Dave, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Sunset Circle, Vagabond Grove and the Drifting Heads, and Meg McCoy, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Plush, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: D'Elagantz, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: MoArk Mojo, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.