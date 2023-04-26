Nightlife
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Halfway to Halloween, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Organized by Von Trash Monster Menagerie. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Comedy night, 9 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Jam night set for 7 p.m. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s,. 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo.: Some Assembly Required, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Colton Kro, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Card: $5. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Blues Doctors, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Green Nerds in Kansas, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features EsJay Legituhmutt, A Slade and The Vibe. 21+ Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Cody Russ, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Retro Rockerz, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Sunset Circle, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Saturday
JOPLIN: The Travel Guide and In’Ere, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: JR Neal, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: The Jason Kinney Band, 8 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Craig Cook and the Marauders, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Plush, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Thomas Martinez, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.