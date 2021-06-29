A beloved dessert has been on my mind. So I made it, thinking that would do the trick, yet here we are: banana pudding still on the brain.
The problem is, I think of it as a comfort food dessert staple to keep in one’s recipe arsenal when such a thing is needed.
But where did it come from? It’s so ubiquitous as to be included in a restaurant buffet’s lineup, which makes me feel like it’s been around forever. But how could it? Bananas don’t grow successfully in these parts.
Because making it didn’t do the trick, I had to dig deeper to get banana pudding off my mind.
Bananas grow in tropical climates. They made their way to us from the Caribbean and Central America regions as a fancy fruit novelty ages ago, but they weren’t common until way after the Civil War. Now, they’re right up there with apples and oranges as staples in our countertop fruit bowls. It’s just incredible.
Eventually some genius came up with banana pudding. The layered pudding we’ve come to know and love was named after British “puddings” which can mean a million different desserts. Or not.
Across the pond, pudding can also be savory. How are we to keep up? Americans came to know packaged pudding, instant or not, so we think of it as a custard-type sweet, smooth dessert and that’s it. And that’s fine. We work with what we know.
Southerners especially latched onto the trifle of layered pudding, whipped cream, bananas and cookies or sponge cake. When served, it’s just an incredible blob in a bowl. It’s not pretty, but those pudding-saturated cookies or cake in the same bite as a soft banana slice and whipped cream — you can’t tell what’s what because everything is the same texture, but you know it’s delicious so you just don’t care.
And so, Southerners took banana pudding on as their own. Sometimes it’s served all fancy and layered in a trifle, but sometimes it’s in a casserole dish. You know what it is, and you go for it regardless.
There are so many ways to go about assembling this pudding perfection: make the pudding and sponge cake from scratch; use instant pudding and boxed vanilla wafers with Cool Whip, or go for a nice happy medium with one of these recipes.
Perfect banana pudding
- 1 1/3 cup whole milk
- 1 5.1-ounce package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 12-ounce box vanilla wafer cookies
- 4 bananas, sliced into coins
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
In a large mixing bowl, combine milk, vanilla pudding mix and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk thoroughly, breaking up any lumps, and refrigerate for at least 5 minutes, or until set.
In another large bowl, combine heavy cream and vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside half of the mixture for topping the dish. Fold remaining half into the pudding mixture.
Cover the bottom of a 3-quart trifle dish with vanilla wafers. Top with one-third of the pudding mixture. Cover with another layer of the wafer cookies—you may want to also stand some cookies up vertically, so you see the full circle along the edge of the trifle dish. Top with an even layer of banana slices.
Continue layering the pudding, wafer cookies and banana slices until you reach the top, ending with a final layer of banana pudding. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or up to overnight.
Add sugar to remaining whipped cream, stirring to combine. Just before serving, dollop on top of the banana pudding, then sprinkle crumbled wafer cookies on top. Recipe source: www.delish.com
The best banana pudding
- 6 o 7 medium bananas, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1 box Nilla Wafers; shortbread cookies or Chessman cookies can also be used
- 2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 3.4-ounce box instant banana cream pudding mix
- 1 3.4-ounce box instant vanilla pudding mix or instant French vanilla pudding mix
- 2 1/2 cups whole milk
Add heavy whipping cream to the bowl of a stand mixer or large bowl and beat on medium high speed for a minute or two until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
Add cream cheese to the bowl of a stand mixer or large bowl and beat until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk and beat until combined. Add pudding mixes and milk and beat for 4 to 5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Fold in two-thirds of the whipped cream.
Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with one layer of cookies. Top with half of the banana slices. Spread half of the pudding mixture on top of the bananas and add another layer of cookies. Add one more layer of banana slices, the remaining pudding mixture and then top with remaining whipped cream. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Recipe adapted from www.momontimeout.com
