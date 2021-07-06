Beautiful beets, how I do love thee? Let me count the ways.
I like to think the poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning loved beets, too, and therefore wouldn’t mind this slander. There are just so many ways to love beets.
If you’re in the “they taste like dirt” camp, stay with me. and we beet-lovers prefer the term “earthy.”
From the tip of their roots to the top of their greens, beets have so much to offer. The entire beet has value.
Aside from your own garden, the farmers market is the place to go for bunches of beets that still have their tops. I love the tops cooked with a little bacon and onion. Treat them like any other dark green leafy vegetable — nutritious and delicious.
I hit paydirt one time when I noticed a guy twisting all the tops off his beets right then and there; one man’s trash was truly my treasure. I took home his big bag of beet greens, which I chopped up and put in the freezer to use as the “green” in smoothies.
As for the bulbous beauty at the other end, the benefits are many. Chopped and roasted with a little olive oil and salt is my go-to simple beet side dish, or I like to throw them on a salad.
Cut out the middleman if you’re serious about your beet love, and simply grate raw beets directly onto your salad. and although recipes often say to peel beets, I just give them a good scrub to remove dirt and hairy roots. Peeling beets is for the birds.
Beets have plenty of health benefits to boot. They’re high in fiber, which is great for a number of reasons, none of which are appropriate topics for the dinner table. Beets are also high in folate and all kinds of vitamins and minerals, plus they help in red blood cell formation. Yay, beets!
Beets are so intensely beautiful that they leave a little magenta wherever they go. So do take caution when preparing raw beets, because they will stain.
It doesn’t have to be a negative attribute. Wipe a slice over lips and cheeks for an all natural beet-kissed look. Yes, I’m serious. Beets may not be as portable as makeup, but they’re far less expensive. Go easy, or you’ll end up looking like that sassy puppet Lady Elaine Fairchilde from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
To completely avoid the stain, use golden beets instead. They’re just as delicious as their blood-red cousins, if not better.
Try these recipes to get the best of beets.
Roasted beet salad
Beets, scrubbed clean and chopped
Drizzle of olive oil
Salad greens
Crumbled feta cheese
Vinaigrette
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons orange juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place chopped beets in a single layer on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender. Set aside.
Assemble salad, top with roasted beets, feta and optional vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Beet brownies
1 large red beet (or two small beets)
1/4 cup buttermilk
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 cup unbleached flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks
In oven: Wrap whole beets (stems removed) in aluminum foil and roast in 400 degree oven for at least an hour until soft to the touch. Allow beets to cool enough to handle and peel away skin.
Puree beets in blender or food processor with just enough buttermilk to allow puree to achieve a very smooth consistency. It can be made ahead of time and if you end up with extra puree, you can use it in pancake batter, soups, etc.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease or line an 8-inch square metal pan with parchment paper.
Using a medium to large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir frequently as it continues to bubble. When there are small brown specs and it smells like nutty caramel, remove pan from heat. Add sugar, cocoa powder and salt to combine.
In separate bowl, beat eggs. After butter mixture has cooled in pot 4-5 minutes, slowly pour eggs into pot with sugar/butter/cocoa powder, stirring constantly until well combined.
Add vanilla and beet puree, stir to combine. Add flour and baking powder, stir to combine. Add chocolate chunks, stir to combine.
Bake 25-35 minutes or until top no longer looks wet.
— recipe Adapted from www.selfproclaimedfoodie.com
