On paper, charcuterie boards read like a grown-up Lunchables. Or at best, a pretty plank swirled with snacks to share. But when faced with the real deal, one can’t deny charcuterie boards are a feast for the senses.
With a seemingly endless number of ways to create these grazing boards of color, texture and flavor, it’s a wonder we still keep silverware around. Think of all the flashlights, batteries and restaurant menus you could keep in that drawer.
It’s just a matter of time, because this charcuterie business has really taken off. All you really need to reserve from the silverware drawer before it makes its transition are the spreaders for your various mustards, jams and soft cheeses.
The real kick in the pants here is that the French word “charcuterie” basically translates to “preserved meats.” Like cold cuts. A classic meat and cheese deli tray, perhaps.
But the charcuterie concept was taken and ran with and I am here for it. There are restaurants with menus based entirely on these beautiful board creations, as well as stores that specialize in board basics and beyond.
Garde Manger, recently opened in Carthage, is one of these shops. Although they’ve only been open for a couple of weeks, I’ve managed to make it in twice.
My fridge is now rich with stuffed olives, pickled okra, pickled Brussels sprouts, pickled pickles and a variety of cheeses — and they make soap! Stay tuned for more about this new gem located right off the square.
I also visited Pittsburg’s Toast recently, and what a delight it was. Not only are its food and atmosphere exactly what I want in a restaurant, but it also has some of its yummies such as homemade pimento cheese, smoked salmon spread and pickled onions for sale in a grab-and-go fridge. Those combined with the fresh breads brought in from a local baker on Fridays and Saturdays make for a fine weekend charcuterie board.
Condiments rarely get a chance to shine, always playing second (or third or fourth) fiddle to a main dish. Charcuterie boards give them the chance to share the spotlight. Hence the importance of salvaging the spreaders from the superfluous silverware.
Fan out some seedy crackers and slices of crusty bread interspersed with little bowls of condiments, fresh or dried fruit, fancy cheeses, some cured meats to stay true to the name “charcuterie,” and call it good.
Or keep going: make a themed board, such as Greek, Italian or dessert only; make it keto; make it hummus heavy; make it with foods that start with “r.” Get wild. Or follow a recipe (published online with this column) that lays it all out for you.
